DENVER (KDVR) – A shooting that broke out along the 600 block of 49th Avenue in Denver early Saturday morning left several victims needing transport to a local hospital.

Denver Police said that dispatch received reports of the shooting around 3:30 a.m.

Once DPD arrived on the scene, they discovered a person who presumably sustained injuries as the result of the shooting. That individual was transported to a nearby hospital and the extent of their injuries is still unknown at this time.

According to DPD, officers went to a second scene and discovered three more individuals that needed medical attention. They were all transported and their injuries are also unknown at this point.

No arrests have been made as of this post but the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in regards to this case, please reach out to DPD investigators.