DENVER (KDVR) – A shooting that occurred early Saturday morning has left one man dead and now the Denver Police Department is looking for the person responsible.

At roughly 3:37 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Monaco Parkway in the area along the northern border of the Montclair neighborhood.

Police said that after arriving, they discovered the victim before declaring him dead at the scene.

The suspect is still at large and their identity is unknown, but if you have any information that could aid officials during this homicide investigation, please call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.