DENVER (KDVR) — Police say one person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the West Colfax neighborhood.

The Denver Police Department tweeted about the incident at 6:50 p.m. They say it happened in the area of West 13th Avenue and Xavier Street.

“One victim transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries,” police tweeted.

Police said no one had been arrested in the shooting, and the investigation was ongoing.