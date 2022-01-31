Denver Sheriff’s deputy killed in murder-suicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder/suicide involving a Denver Sheriff’s Department deputy.

Just before 10 a.m. Monday, ACSO deputies responded to the report of a dead man in a residence in the 1300 block of West 67th Avenue. Deputies discovered the body of a male with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and the deceased body of a female with multiple gunshot wounds.

The initial investigation uncovered the victim was a deputy sheriff with DSD. Detectives continue to interview witnesses and neighbors and examine other evidence.

“We can confirm with heavy hearts that Denver Deputy Latasha Betterly-Byrd passed away earlier today. Deputy Betterly-Byrd graduated from our Academy in November 2021 and was an outstanding and promising new deputy, assigned to the Downtown Detention Center. This is a very difficult time for her immediate family and Department family as well. We ask that you keep everyone who cares for her in your thoughts and prayers,” Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins said.