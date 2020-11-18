Denver Sheriff employees donate blood and convalescent plasma

DENVER (KDVR) – Vitalant and the Denver Sheriff Department held a blood and convalescent plasma drive Wednesday.

Convalescent plasma is plasma donated by people who have fully recovered from the COVID-19 infection, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDHE).

The plasma contains antibodies that might be useful in treating current coronavirus patients, CDHE said.

More than two-dozen people donated convalescent plasma during the drive.

All blood donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies, according to Vitalant.