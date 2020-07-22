Denver Sheriff Department needs new watchdog after head of internal affairs resigns for job in DougCo

DENVER (KVDR) — The person who oversaw internal affairs investigations into the Denver Sheriff Department has resigned to take a new job as chief deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

David Walcher was named director of the Administrative Investigations Unit (AIU) in April 2019. It was the first time Denver created a separate public integrity division operated by civilians instead of the sheriff department to give investigators more independence.

Now 16 months later, Walcher, who was the former sheriff of Arapahoe County until losing his re-election bid in 2018, will join the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in a senior role.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers have learned Walcher applied to be Denver’s new sheriff in March, a position that just two days ago went to long-time insider Elias Diggins.

It’s possible Walcher knew Mayor Michael Hancock wasn’t going to appoint him as the new sheriff because he submitted his resignation on July 8, to be effective July 22.