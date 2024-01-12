DENVER (KDVR) — As the temperature continues to drop, many are settling in for another cold night in Denver.

Since winter began, Stephen Hinkel with Denver Rescue Mission said their services have been stretched more than ever.

At the shelter off Lawrence Street, he said they can sleep up to 250 people with an additional 200 at their location in north Denver.

“We anticipate this spot being full for the next several days,” Hinkel said. “When an individual comes in here, we want them to understand this is their home. If only for a few hours, we want to treat them with the level of compassion that they deserve and sympathy that they need as well.”

Denver shelter locations for extreme cold

These shelters are open in the city of Denver:

For individual men: Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women: Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

For youth ages 15-20: Urban Peak, 2100 Stout St.

The city of Denver is stepping in to help, activating additional severe weather shelters, including “around-the-clock” sheltering at the Denver Navigation Campus (4040 Quebec St.) and New Directions (4595 Quebec St.) through Tuesday morning.

“We’re fortunate to be able to stand up shelter for 24 hours now, so that means when folks come indoors, they’re free to stay there for the duration of this cold spell,” said Derek Woodbury, with Denver’s Department of Housing Stability.

Woodbury said buses will transfer people from St. Francis Center (2323 Curtis St.) between 6:30-9 p.m. through Monday night to the Denver Navigation Campus and New Directions.

“It’s critical to get people indoors. It’s life or death situation very much, so we’re committed to that and standing up extra shelter and helping people do that,” Woodbury said.

The city will evaluate the forecast and whether to extend cold weather sheltering on Tuesday.

“We know that this is just the beginning of a challenging month, but we do know that the community has always rallied behind what we do here at the mission, and we’re excited to partner with our community friends once again,” Hinkel said.

For more information about shelter access, visit denvergov.org/findshelter.

The city is also opening its operational recreation centers as daytime warming centers through Sunday.