Denver shelters can legally adopt out pit bulls within city limits

DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday and Sunday marked the first weekend that Denver animal shelters could adopt pit bulls and pit bull mixes to Denver residents.

“It’s been a long time in the making,” Maia Brusseau of the Dumb Friends League said. “We hope this does make a difference in [pit bulls] length of stay at our shelters.”

The change comes after voters did away with Denver’s pit bull ban in November, opting for a breed-restricted permit system in its place.

“There’s been a much smaller pool of adopters until now,” Brusseau said.

Under the new regulations, a prospective pit bull owner must schedule an appointment at the Denver Animal Shelter for their pet to be assessed by Denver Animal Protection.

If the pet has enough characteristics of a pit bull, the owner will be required to purchase a $30 breed-restricted permit and abide by its requirements. If the pet does not have enough characteristics of a pit bull, the owner will receive a letter noting their animal has been assessed by Denver Animal Protection.