The Samaritan house is preparing food, blankets and winter clothes for those in need.

DENVER (KDVR) — As many prepare for the snowstorm to hit Friday night into Saturday, shelters are stocking up to help those in need.

The Samaritan House shelter in Denver is mobilizing staff and gathering supplies like blankets, food and winter clothing.

The shelter is emphasizing it will not be turning people away, and encourages the Colorado community to lend a helping hand.

“Any way the community can help and give donations for those facing the hardships and unbearable temperatures of this storm would be greatly appreciated. I invite the everyone to share compassion and mercy to those most in need.” said vice president of Shelters and Community Outreach, Mike Sinnett.

If you would like to make a donation, visit the Samaritan House’s website.