DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver provided an update Saturday and said around 3,000 people were sheltered nightly from Wednesday through Friday at city and partner-managed arming centers, as well as homeless and migrant shelters.

Denver decommissioned the warming centers Saturday due to a rise in temperatures.

Denver also gave an update on migrant arrivals and said 176 migrants arrived in the city overnight.

As of Saturday, 487 migrants were sheltered in city emergency shelters and 694 were sheltered in partner emergency shelters, according to the city.