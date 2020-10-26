Denver security guards must be licensed; reminder issued following deadly rally shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — A judge said he hopes to decide by Monday whether to reduce the $500,000 bond set for Matthew Dolloff, the unlicensed security guard accused of shooting and killing a demonstrator at a recent Denver protest while working to protect a 9News producer.

On Monday morning, Denver Excise and Licenses and the Denver Police Department sent out a reminder to security guards and their employers about the licensing requirements in the City and County of Denver in an educational effort to ensure all individuals and companies providing security guard services are operating in compliance with the law,

Here is what you need to know:

Any individual engaged in providing security services in Denver, as defined in Denver Revised Municipal Code (DRMC) 42-131, must first be employed by a private security employer licensed to operate in the City and County of Denver, and individuals providing security services must also possess a valid individual security guard license. Private security guard employers can apply for a license here. Individual security guards can apply for a license here. Licensing requirements are still applicable if an individual is not called a “security guard” but is still performing security duties as described in the Denver Revised Municipal Code.

“Education is a critical element for all of Denver’s required licenses,” said Excise and Licenses Executive Director Ashley Kilroy. “That’s why we launched an education campaign after our security guard licensing requirements were strengthened in 2017. We’re determined to continue that educational effort, so the security guard industry and individuals are all complying with the law designed to improve public safety.”

Denver’s regulations for private security guard employers and individuals include:

Requirements for an FBI background check

At least 16 hours of training from an approved security guard training provider

8 hours additional training every year before a license is renewed

Training must cover, at a minimum, duties of a security guard, communication procedures and protocols, interaction with law enforcement and use of force

Applications are required and subject to review and approval, for additional license endorsements, such as carrying a firearm or performing security guard duties while not wearing a uniform.

Fees for a new security guard individual license in Denver total $50 and $25 for renewal. Fees for a new private security guard employer license depend on the number of employees, but range between $200 and $400 for a new license and $100 and $200 for a renewal.

“Police recognize and value the role private security guard companies and their employees play in providing public safety services in Denver,” said Joe Montoya, Division Chief of Investigations for the Denver Police Department. “It is our goal to work collaboratively with security providers while ensuring all security employers and individuals providing security services are doing so lawfully, and in the best interest of public safety and the citizens of the City and County of Denver.”

In the reminder sent out Monday, Denver Police and Excise and Licenses recommended that clients of security guard companies always request proof of licensing for the company and individuals providing security services, similar to how consumers are encouraged to check that other licensed/regulated service providers meet all licensing and insurance requirements.