Denver security guard surrenders license after actions during George Floyd protests

DENVER (KDVR) – A security guard accused of using an ‘OC’ grenade during the George Floyd protests in Denver last may has surrendered his license.

Police told the City’s licensing department the grenade thrown by Tyler Barrett detonated in a group of protesters across the street and at the time, there were no further interactions between the protesters and the security guards present. The act prompted an “immediate” and “violent” response, according to police, including an angry crowd throwing rocks at guards and windshields, lighting a car on fire, and a protester charging at Barrett.

The documents also state Barrett later pointed, drew and aimed his gun at the crowd.

As part of an agreement reached with the city, Barrett admits to multiple violations including disturbing the peace, reckless endangerment, menacing, unlawful acts and use of irritants.

Barrett’s voluntary surrender of his license is considered a revocation and he is not allowed to apply for any type of security guard license with the city for five years.

The company Barrett was employed by, Helix TCS/Boss High Level Protection, has admitted to the same violations and will surrender its private security employer license. The company will not be given any type of security employer license for the next five years.