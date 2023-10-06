DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 is learning new information about a stabbing at a Denver school, where a 12-year-old boy was stabbed by a fellow student.

It happened Thursday at Marie L. Greenwood Early-8. The victim’s parents spoke with FOX31, saying there was no altercation or argument before the attack.

Father Theodore Temple described the moment he got the phone call.

“They told me there had been an incident and I needed to get to Children’s Hospital right away,” Temple said.

School officials notified him that his son had been stabbed.

“They said he was stabbed with scissors by another student,” Temple said.

Student rushed to hospital after stabbing

It happened during art class, and according to Temple, the other student was not supposed to be in the same class. He said the other child went “straight toward him.”

The boy was rushed to the hospital with injuries to his head and shoulder. His father said he’s not completely sure what should await the student suspect.

“That’s not my goal to have the other child in jail or expelled from school,” Temple said.

Still, the family is unsure if he’ll return to the same school. But they’re thankful their son will be OK — and thankful that a community is right beside him to make sure he will. The family has established a GoFundMe to help during the child’s recovery.

“He’s recovering. He’s doing well. He’s in good spirits,” Temple said. “Thank you to everyone who reached out.”