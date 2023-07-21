DENVER (KDVR) — Several months after the Denver Public Schools Board of Education held an executive session about school safety following a shooting at East High School, a recording of that session will be released.

The meeting in question happened on March 23, the day after two administrators at East HS were shot while patting down a student on a safety plan.

During the meeting, the board discussed changing its policy on school resource officers, a decision that was voted on publicly but did not include any public discussion from board members.

FOX31 is among several news outlets that sued the district, arguing the closed-door meeting was illegal. While a judge sided with the media in June and ordered a recording of the meeting to be released, the district appealed at the time.

That changed Friday when the board voted unanimously to release the recordings publicly, with the exception of any discussion containing sensitive information about students.

It’s unclear what the timeline for editing and releasing that video will be, but the entire meeting was roughly five hours long.

After the meeting, DPS Board Vice President Auon’tai Anderson spoke to reporters including FOX31’s Alex Rose about the decision.

Anderson has already announced that he will not seek reelection for his position on the school board and will instead run to represent House District 8 in the Colorado Legislature.