DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s public school board has decided to bring back school resource officers.

The Board of Education voted Thursday night to do so, reversing a 2020 decision that removed them from Denver Public Schools campuses.

Vice President Auon’tai Anderson tweeted about the decision, which he opposed. He said four board members voted in favor.

“We used flawed data to justify this. We say that students were in support, but truly, they weren’t,” Anderson told FOX31.

The school board voted to get rid of SROs to cut down on the number of students who were cited or arrested in school. But after the shooting at East High School earlier this year, the board reconsidered the policy.

Denver’s mayor and police chief have both supported SRO reinstatement.

“What I saw today by my colleagues was just a reintroduction to the school-to-prison pipeline and I am disappointed in their actions,” Anderson said.

Anderson said he hopes voters will elect an entirely new school board. He has already said he will not seek reelection on the school board so he can focus on running for the state legislature.