Denver School Board votes to censure member after sexual assault investigation

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver School Board has voted to censure Director Tay Anderson after an investigation into sexual assault allegations against him.

The report said the most serious assault allegations were unfounded, but he did make unwelcome sexual comments and advances toward members of the Never Again Colorado Board of Directors and had flirtations with a 16-year-old DPS student since his election to the board in 2019.

Before the board meeting Friday, Anderson held a news conference to speak about why he should not be censured. During that conference a woman with a megaphone interrupted him multiple times and suggested that he should resign.

With the exception of Anderson, all members of the board voted to censure the director. Before the vote he said he was prepared for the censure and to get back to work.

The censure does not impact Anderson’s involvement on the board but does serve as a formal rebuke of him and his actions.