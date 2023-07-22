The Denver school board unanimously voted to release the tapes in a meeting on Friday. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — The never-before-seen footage of a Denver Public Schools executive session is now out in the public eye, offering insight into the board’s early response to the shooting of two administrators at East High School.

In that closed-door meeting, the board basically decided to send school resource officers back to some schools.

FOX31, along with other news outlets, sued the school board for allegedly violating open meeting laws, but during the legal battle, DPS voted to release the tapes of the meeting that took place on March 23.

“We all agree that yes, SRO’s are not the answer, it is what the community wants right here right now without a doubt,” Superintendent Alex Marrero said in the March 23 executive session.

Marrero told board members Mayor Hancock would issue an executive order to bring SRO’s back in school if the board didn’t act, a claim Hancock’s office denied in the past.

“Even if you all override me which is going to be terminal, the mayor can enact an executive order, and he will just like he did with the vaccination mandate, so I understand this is a very problematic conversation to have but it’s going to happen,” Marrero said. “It’s beyond our control. I would hope that it can be our decision, but we are going to be tied to an executive order.”

The Board’s Vice President Auon’tai Anderson has openly voiced his hesitations about reinstating SROs and referenced his call with the Denver police chief.

“Officers will come off the streets, and he was very clear, nothing outside of what they were already doing in schools — there won’t be anything new,” Anderson said.

During the session, Board Member Michelle Quattlebaum said SROs in the building would not have made a difference.

“We need to do this differently,” Quattlebaum said. “We have to think differently on what we’re doing.”

Other board members said reinstating SROs could be a good thing.

“I’m in favor of bringing SROs back and it has nothing to do with mass shootings, it has nothing to do with someone with an AR15 that’s going to go gun a bunch of people down, it has to do with having a presence in the school that has a deterrent factor, especially against bullying,” Charmaine Lindsay said.

The board seemed to be in agreement that SROs are not the only answer, but one worth exploring.

“We can’t simply respond with SROs,” Scott Esserman said. “It’s the easy response, it’s the convenient response, but it can’t be the only response.”

In the meeting, Anderson said their hands were tied.

“Regardless of what we do, if it’s not putting cops in schools, we’re going to get them anyways so I feel like part of this conversation is moot because the decision has already been made without the dually elected school board,” Anderson said. “We have a duty to walk out of this room with something that we vote on today that reinstates SROs because our hands have been tied.”

Some members of the board questioned the timing of all this after a judge ruled in favor of FOX31 and other news outlets that challenged the district calling the meeting an improper executive session behind closed doors.

The district filed an appeal of that ruling, in which a separate court approved a stay on the release, but suddenly the board unanimously voted to release the tapes in a meeting on Friday.