Denver school board member calls on Stapleton neighborhood to change its name

DENVER (KDVR) — A renewed effort is underway to rename Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood.

Benjamin Stapleton, who was a member of the Ku Klux Klan, served as Denver’s mayor for five terms during the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s.

A petition titled “Rename St*pleton for all” is now regaining traction online. The petition is several years old, however, it passed the 1,000-signature mark Wednesday night.

Denver School Board Director Tay Anderson is also calling on the neighbors of Stapleton to change the name of the neighborhood.

Anderson tweeted the following message Saturday morning:

The neighbors of Stapleton have ONE WEEK to change their name … if they do NOT we will march through their neighborhood to show them #BlackLivesMatter — Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) June 13, 2020