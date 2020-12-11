Denver Santa Claus Shop goes mobile to provide toys for kids

DENVER (KDVR) — Santa’s helpers will be doing things a little differently for this year’s Denver Santa Claus Shop. Instead of picking out goodies inside, shoppers will choose their gifts online and volunteers will put the pre-selected gifts in the trunk or back seat of the shopper’s vehicle.

“Denver Santa Claus Shop has been giving toys to kids in need for 90 years and we won’t let COVID stop us this holiday season,” said Scott Hamburg, DSCS’s president.

The shop, located at 2150 S. Monaco Pkwy, is open Dec. 11 through Dec. 15, from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

This year alone, 13,000 children living in Denver, from birth to 11 years old, will receive a gift from the annual event. These are kids who are receiving services from Denver Human Services or a Community Partner.

The Denver Santa Claus Shop has helped over one million children since 1931.