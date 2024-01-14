DENVER (KDVR) — While Coloradans were keeping warm in freezing temperatures Sunday, a woman from Denver was running to a victory title in the California sun.

She was among thousands of runners across the country who competed in a half marathon race at Disneyland in California.

After a seven-year hiatus, the runDisney event at Disneyland returned this year with a 5K, 10K, a half marathon and kids races, according to a press release from Disneyland Resort.

Jennifer Masamitsu from Denver was the first woman to cross the finish line in the half marathon race with a winning time of one hour, 23 minutes and 38 seconds.

She was more than a minute and 19 seconds faster than the next woman to cross the finish line.

This wasn’t her first Disney half-marathon victory. According to the release, she claimed the women’s title in the Avengers Super Heroes Half-Marathon in 2017.