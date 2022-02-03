What’s Denver doing about crime? City rolls out new plan for public safety

DENVER (KDVR) — With violent crime up in the Mile High City, Denver leaders are trying to bolster efforts to improve public safety in 2022.

In one of his first actions of the new year, Mayor Michael Hancock announced Armando Saldate will be his nominee to lead the Department of Public Safety, the agency that oversees Denver’s first responders.

If confirmed, Saldate will take over the department during a time of rising crime rates, and safety concerns surrounding Denver’s Union Station area.

Saldate and Hancock will be joined by Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen, Denver Fire Chief Desmond Fulton, Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins, City Attorney Kristin Bronson and Executive Director of Public Health and Environment Bob McDonald for a virtual news conference to announce “an enhanced and comprehensive strategic plan” to drive down crime and improve neighborhood security.

You can watch the announcement live at 11:00 a.m. on FOX31 NOW in the player above.