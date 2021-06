DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking for a suspect involved in a June 23 robbery in the University Park neighborhood.

The incident occurred at 1995 South Colorado Blvd. at 12:10 p.m., according to the Denver police Department.

Police describe him as a 20- to 25-year-old with neck-length blonde hair. He fled in the robbery victim’s car, a blue 2017 Kia Sportage.

If you have any information or recognize the suspect, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.