DENVER (KDVR) — Two people were shot in what police believe to be a random shooting in the City Park West neighborhood Monday, one being a rideshare driver who was killed. The shooting led to a crash that injured the passenger in the rideshare driver’s back seat.

It happened at approximately 9:29 p.m. Monday. The Denver Police Department said six gunshots were detected in the area of East 17th Avenue and North Williams Street. Multiple 911 callers reported two shooting victims.

Officers were on the scene just three minutes later, according to a probable cause document from DPD.

A 51-year-old driver was driving on 17th Avenue with a passenger in the back. He was shot multiple times on the left side and subsequently crashed into a tree. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead at 9:52 p.m.

The passenger in the back seat was not shot, but sustained a minor injury in the crash. DPD said she was in the car when the driver was shot, but she is blind and did not see what happened.

Two security officers, one of who was a trainee, were one street away when they heard the shots, according to the statement. They drove toward the sound and found the vehicle crashed into the tree.

The experienced officer activated the security lights and got out of the car. According to the statement, the training officer told police that’s when the other security officer was shot, and then a man, the suspect, got into the driver’s seat of the security vehicle and pointed a gun at him, telling him to get out or get killed. He got out of the car and ran away while calling police.

A RTD bus driver said he saw a security guard in uniform talking to a person in a white shirt, who raised a gun in his right hand and shot the security guard, according to the statement.

Officers worked with the security company to track the stolen security car to the 1300 block of Broadway at 9:46 p.m. Police said it was pulled off to the side of the road, but still occupied. When police turned on lights and sirens, the vehicle moved back to the roadway and began to flee but was stopped when officers executed a pursuit intervention technique.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Michael Gawain Jackson, was then arrested. Police said two handguns were found in the vehicle, one of which police believe Jackson stole from the security workers.

Jackson is being held for investigation of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and felony menacing, according to the statement. Jackson was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and discharged around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Denver police said the shooting appears to be random as there is no known connection between the suspect and the victims at this time.

FOX31 obtained records of Jackson’s criminal history from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which revealed that he was arrested in February and again just over two weeks ago on Aug. 31. Those arrests listed charges including multiple counts of assault of a peace officer and failure to appear in court, as well as domestic violence assault.