DENVER (KDVR) — The city of Denver is changing how it measures how long the homeless stay in its program to get people indoors.

Mayor Mike Johnston said he hopes the new system is more transparent and provides additional valuable data.

“We want to show you how long folks have been there and also what the nature of the exits are and why they are happening,” Johnston said.

The major change is in how the city measures the number of days an unhoused person remains in the program. Until now, the 14-day mark was key in measuring the program’s progress, but the new mark has been more than doubled to 30 days.

Johnson said the new data on the House1000 program dashboard will be more comprehensive and impactful.

“It shows you exactly on (a) pie chart where folks are that are under 30 days and those that are there over 30 days, and it shows you exactly anyone that has exited no matter when they exited. This is a more accountable, more rigorous transparent system,” Johnston said.

The mayor’s House1000 program has been met with scrutiny.

The longer measuring period, FOX31 was told, will help the city understand more about why people enter House1000 but still end up back on the streets.

“The spirit of this was always, let’s bring people indoors and let’s contribute towards long-term housing outcomes. Fourteen days was not able to be a static point in time that could tell that story. We are trying to tell that story in a much more complete way here,” said Cole Chandler, senior adviser for homeless resolution.

The city says the new dashboard will also help the people of Denver understand House1000’s successes and failures more clearly.