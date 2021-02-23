Denver revokes marijuana company’s license due to alleged illegal activity

DENVER (KDVR) — A settlement agreement between the Denver City Attorney’s Office and Colorado General Service Provider (CGSP), a marijuana-infused product licensee, was announced on Tuesday.

Denver will not accept or approve a license renewal application from CGSP. Additionally, an employee who allegedly tried to sell the company’s marijuana, will never be allowed to apply for a marijuana license in the city, according to the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.

“It’s a rare occurrence when Denver has to take action to revoke a marijuana license because of unlawful activity,” said Denver Department of Excise and Licenses Executive Director Ashley Kilroy.

“We hold all businesses that violate the law accountable and enforce our strong rules and regulations so Denver continues to have one of the most successfully regulated cannabis markets in the world, with public safety always our top priority.”

Currently Denver has 926 active marijuana licenses, which include cultivation, manufacturing of marijuana infused products and stores, according to city officials.