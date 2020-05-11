Denver revises inmate mask policy after FOX31 Problem Solvers investigation

DENVER (KDVR) — On May 7, Investigative Reporter, Rob Low, reported on a policy that the Denver Sheriff Department put in place on April 29 that charges inmates $2.60 anytime they want a replacement face mask.

A department spokeswoman told the Problem Solvers inmates are given a donated cloth mask when they enter the Intake Unit and then a department-issued mask made by Department of Corrections prisoners when county inmates enter the general population.

The sheriff department considers face masks part of an inmate’s uniform, so if it’s damaged or needs to be replaced, inmates get charged.

On Monday, the Problem Solvers received this statement from the Denver Sheriff Department.

“After reviewing the Fox 31 story, hearing from the community and internal DSD stakeholders, the Denver Sheriff Department has revised its policy as of May 11, 2020. We will issue two detention grade facial masks to the people in our custody assigned to permanent housing and if they lose a face mask, they will receive another upon request at no cost.”