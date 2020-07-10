Denver resumes geese-culling efforts at city parks, program could end ahead of schedule

DENVER (KDVR) — A City of Denver program that reduces the number of Canada geese could end ahead of schedule.

The 3-year program, which began last year, works in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Last summer, the culling was met with much public criticism. That opposition continues this year.

Eve Ulloa says she was walking around Garfield Lake in southwest Denver early Tuesday, when she saw Parks and Recreation crews funneling geese from the water to the shores. Ulloa says the geese were put in crates and taken away. It broke her heart.

“Those geese, in my opinion, are part of Denver,” she said.

She believes what’s happening to the geese is inhumane.

“If the City wants to do that, they should let the voters decide on that,” she adds. “Not make a decision on their own, because they’re tired of the goose poop.”

According to Denver Parks and Recreation, last year, 1,600 geese were captured and euthanized. The meat then donated to needy shelters.

This summer, 400-500 geese have met the same fate.

Scott Gilmore, the deputy executive director of Denver Parks and Recreation, says those numbers are near the goal for the program, meaning the culling portion could be reaching its end.

“If you think about it,” Gilmore says, “we’re trying to manage the park as an ecosystem, instead of for a single species.”