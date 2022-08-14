DENVER (KDVR) – After their first pre-season win, Broncos Country is buzzing.

Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is expanding how fans can get to games this season.

Additionally, pedal cabs can now operate around Empower Field which will give broncos fans a safe ride home while supporting local drivers.

Pedal cabs also can operate:

In the River North Art District (RiNo)

In the Auraria area, but not on Auraria Parkway

Into the Golden Triangle area

In a larger area of Capitol Hill

Pedal cabs cannot operate:

On the 16th Street Mall at any time for pedestrian safety during the ongoing redevelopment project. Visit the 16th Street Mall project page for more information

In the Central Business District from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on non-holiday weekdays.

On Speer Boulevard, Auraria Parkway, Colfax Avenue, Park Avenue, Broadway, and Brighton Boulevard (the cycle track is OK).

DOTI said this change nearly doubles the areas in the city where pedal cabs can legally operate while also recognizing safety considerations along the 16th street mall project area.

Now, because there was concern from pedal cab drivers about the initial closure of the 16th street mall area, the city is hosting a community meeting for anyone with additional questions about the 16th Street Mall Project.

You can join the project team at The Outer Space at 16th and Welton streets on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a public outreach event.