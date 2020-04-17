Denver restaurant worker support group offering help amid outbreak

DENVER (KDVR) — A local wellness group for hospitality and restaurant workers is offering support at a time the industry is facing record breaking job loss.

Thursday morning, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported it received 21,124 unemployment claims from restaurant and hospitality workers for the week ending April 11. This is the most of any job sector in Colorado.

John Hinman, owner of Hinman Bakery in Park Hill, made the tough choice of contributing to those statistics.

“We had to lay off 12 employees. I’ve retained two and we’ve stopped making bread,” said Hinman.

Hinman said 90% of his business was selling bread to restaurants. That has completely stopped. His small team is now making meat pies and selling them to-go twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

When Hinman is not focused on trying to keep his shop open; he’s focused on a different project he started a year ago that suddenly has new life.

“CHOW” is the name of the support group he started in the summer of 2018. It stands for Culinary Hospitality Outreach and Wellness. Hinman started the group after he battled alcoholism.

“I found the way I healed was talking to other people,” said Hinman.

CHOW met every Monday night in Denver. The stay-at-home order in Colorado forced them to go digital. They now hold meetings three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“I’ve seen people’s faces light up in CHOW meetings,” said Hinman.

Every online meeting will feel different. On Mondays, Lara Smedley of Smedley Events leads the discussion, which is more of a guided dinner and meaningful conversation.

Friday nights are reserved for speakers in the industry.

CHOW also wants to make sure industry workers are receiving professional help if they need it. The group recently raised enough money to offer 500 free one-hour therapy sessions with Heather Lundy of Khesed Wellness.

Hinman says CHOW has saved lives and feels right now will be no different.

“They are realizing they are not alone. That is the biggest part of CHOW — to learn that you are not alone,” said Hinman.

Visit CHOW’s Facebook page for more information.