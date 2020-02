Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver Restaurant Week begins Friday and runs through March 1.

During that period, hundreds of restaurants in the metro area offer multi-course dinners at three set prices: $25, $35 and $45.

Among the many restaurants participating are Bang Up to the Elephant in Boulder, Venice Ristorante near Union Station and Del Frisco's in the Denver Tech Center area of Greenwood Village.

Learn more about Denver Restaurant Week on its website.