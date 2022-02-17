Denver Restaurant Week menus are out

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s almost that time again for restaurants to showcase their talents with prix fixe menus during Denver Restaurant Week.

With more than 175 establishments registered for the event that takes place March 11-20, diners are sure to have a variety to choose from across any and all cuisines within a $25 to $45 price range.

“Denver Restaurant Week is a longstanding celebration of our city’s fantastic dining scene and we’re thrilled that it’s coming back after a long, hard winter for our local restaurant industry,” Sonia Riggs, president and CEO of Colorado Restaurant Association said.

“Omicron caused so many of our favorite spots to close, even if just temporarily, and, with a lack of federal funding so far this year, restaurants need all the help they can get to survive until the start of patio season,” Riggs said.

While the restaurant industry continues to struggle to get back to pre-pandemic traffic, many eateries have changed up their game, and many have thrown in the towel.

In addition to COVID-19 causing an exponential loss for most of the industry, inflation is a factor in the fight to stay afloat. A recent survey conducted by CRA showed 54% of the 174 restaurants polled said they’ll have to close within a year due to rising costs of operations.

New to this year’s celebration of food and drink is an appreciation of the people involved in creating it. Society Insurance is presenting prizes to honor the best of the best voted in.

“The award honors an employee whose performance exceeds expectations by going above and beyond the job to deliver outstanding customer service or team support and making a positive influence on the business,” the website said.

You can nominate your favorite server, bartender, chef, sous chef, manager or any other position in the restaurant. A prize of $250 will go to the top front-of-house employee and another $250 to the top back-of-house superstar.

Riggs is asking locals to take advantage by either dining out or takeout to help keep the industry alive and well.