Denver Restaurant Week comes at a critical time for local establishments

DENVER (KDVR) — There is still time to enjoy Denver Restaurant Week, which ends Sunday, Nov. 22.

The ten-day event will now be affected by the new COVID restrictions rolling out in several Denver metro area counties Friday. Those restrictions mean no more indoor dining.

Denver Restaurant Week organizers at Visit Denver point out there are still great ways to participate. Outdoor dining, take-out and delivery are all options.

The restaurant campaign is normally held in February. Visit Denver launched the fall version to drive business to eateries struggling amid the pandemic.

“Restaurant Week is frequently their best week of the year, even including summer months. And that’s obviously in a normal year. So we hope that we are going to help them get through a very tough period right now,” said Justin Bresler, vice president of marketing and business development at Visit Denver.

There are 170 restaurants participating. Each spot has special menus ranging from $25-$45 fixed-price meals.

Visit the campaign’s website to find details on dining options, menus and locations.