DENVER (KDVR) — Denver restaurant American Elm will reopen for full service starting May 18, as well as open for limited hours on Mother’s Day weekend.

Also for Mother’s Day, the restaurant, located in the 4100 block of West 38th Avenue, is offering a to-go brunch called, “Mother’s Day Brunch at Home,” that can be ordered ahead of time until May 11 at noon.

The reopening comes weeks after two restaurant employees — Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio “Nacho” Gutierrez Morales — were found dead from gunshot wounds inside the restaurant.

The restaurant closed after that. It also launched a GoFundMe, with the amount raised going directly to the families of Vaughn-Dahler and Morales. Just over $150k was raised before it was closed to new donations.

No arrests had been announced as of Monday afternoon.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to a suspect. Anonymous tips can be given by calling 720-913-7867.