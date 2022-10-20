DENVER (KDVR) — Tripadvisor just named a metro Denver restaurant as one of the “Best of the Best” in the United States for 2022.

The Corinne Restaurant ranks number six on Tripadvisor’s list of “Top Everyday Eats — United States. Great food that won’t break the bank.”

The Corinne Restaurant located at 1455 California St. in Denver and has 685 five-star reviews on Tripadvisor. It has 4.5 stars for 1,440 reviews on Google, also.

What are the other restaurants on the list?

When can you visit the Corinne Restaurant?

HOURS OF OPERATION

Breakfast: Monday-Friday: 6:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Monday-Friday: 6:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Brunch: Saturday – Sunday 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Lunch : Monday – Friday 11:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m.

: Monday – Friday 11:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. Happy Hour: Monday – Friday 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday – Friday 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Dinner: Sunday – Wednesday 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Thursday – Saturday 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

More top-rated things in Colorado

Here is a look at some of the top-rated businesses in our state:

What do people say about the Corinne Restaurant?

Here is a look at some of the reviews from Tripadvisor from the restaurant:

“Really enjoyed our visit to Corinne. The design of the space is top notch, and food lives up to it. Vincent was one of the best waiters I’ve had in recent memory, and he made the experience feel personal and comfortable. Highly recommend Corinne for an upscale but unpretentious dining experience!” one reviewer said this week.

“Found this restaurant near the Convention Center very convenient location. Creative menu and especially tasty burger lunch. Friendly server capped the experience,” another reviewer shared.

Another reviewer shared, “Great meal. Awesome service. Hopefully when you visit Maria is your server! Recommendations were spot on and her attentiveness was outstanding. My wife and thoroughly enjoyed our breakfast. Thank you.”

What does the restaurant serve?

The Corinne Restaurant has something for every appetite. Whether you’re in the mood for something lighter or a three course meal, the Corinne Restaurant has a variety of food.