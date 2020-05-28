Denver restaurant helps feed frontline workers as a thank you for saving their newborn’s life

DENVER (KDVR) — A locally owned restaurant in Denver is helping to feed frontline workers as a thank you for saving their newborn daughter’s life.

Erik and Sarah Riggs own Freshcraft Beer Bar and Kitchen in LoDo. It’s a craft beer centered bar serving up comfort food classics. Like all restaurants right now, they have been struggling.

“This is just our family’s livelihood, just like it is so many shops and restaurants around town,” Sarah Riggs said.

While the restaurant supports their little family of four, it’s their smallest family member that has inspired them to give back.

“When Hadley went into the hospital our community came together and really helped us out so we’ve kind of made an effort to do exactly the same,” Erik Riggs said.

Their daughter Hadley was just two weeks old when she went into cardiac arrest and stopped breathing while on a family trip to the zoo.

“While we all like to think we know how to do CPR, to do it on your own baby who is not breathing is terrifying,” Sarah Riggs said.

Luckily, the family says the zoo was crowded that day.

“An off-duty paramedic happened to be right there and a family practitioner and they came and gave Hadley CPR until the ambulance came and they saved her life,” Sarah Riggs said.

After undergoing heart surgery, the now nearly one-year-old is happy and healthy.

“She likes to play with me,” her big sister Cameron told FOX31.

Now Freshcraft prepares and delivers weekly shipments of donated meals to first responders, hospital staff and families of sick children in Denver.

“Just to be able to do this one little thing and say thank you, it means a lot to us and we hope it means a lot to them as well,” Sarah Riggs said.

If you would like to donate a meal to frontline workers through Freshcraft you can order one through their website.