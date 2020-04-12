Denver restaurant delivering meals to front line workers with help from the community

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver restaurant has started delivering nearly a week’s worth of healthy meals to front line workers, thanks to donations from the community.

Just Be Kitchen has been fortunate to stay open during the COVID-19 outbreak, offering carry-out and delivery.

“We can’t change what’s going on, so we’re just trying to adapt to it,” said Just Be Kitchen Owner and Founder Jennifer Peters.

Saturday marked their biggest delivery, by far, as staff packed up 100 medically-approved “immunity boxes.”

“We already produce food that doesn’t have an inflammatory response in the body. So this was just taking it a step further working with a medical doctor and creating meals that have ingredients in it linked to boosting immunity and building the body’s defenses against illness,” said Peters.

Peters put out a call to the community, asking people to purchase and donate the boxes to healthcare, law enforcement, and grocery workers.

Some of the meals are straight from the menu, and others were created especially for the immunity boxes.

“It feeds one person for about 5 to 6 days. We’ve got a spiced chicken in there with turmeric. We’ve got a kale, blueberry and beet salad. We have our passion vegetable curry. We’ve got our bone broth,” Peters explained.

The first round of deliveries went out on Saturday to Denver Health’s ICU and Paramedics. More hospitals are on the restaurant’s list for future deliveries.

Next week, they’ll make more deliveries to law enforcement and grocery workers.

“People, are excited to get the meals, but people are also excited to then pay that forward. We’ve had healthcare workers contact us and say, ‘could we donate these boxes to some of the patients?’ So there’s just been a lot of beauty in the giving and the donation.”

The goal is to deliver at least 500 donated boxes.

“Seeing that come to fruition, to be able to make people well, is exciting,” said Peters. “It’s an honor to be able to do that for the community.”

For more information on how to donate, click here.