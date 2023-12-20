DENVER (KDVR) — There are an endless number of restaurants in the U.S. and even more delicious dishes, and yet, a Denver dish was named one of the best of 2023.

The New York Times put together a list of “23 of the Best American Dishes of 2023.” Every year, they send reporters and editors across the country to search for the best restaurants, and during their travels, they find one-of-a-kind dishes.

“Each year as we travel the country to scout out candidates for our many best-restaurant lists — whether the big national listing in the early fall or the new ‘best of’ city lists we’ve begun rolling out — our reporters and editors eat hundreds of meals in dozens of states. Inevitably we come across that one dish that we almost wish we’d ordered two of, and wish we could find closer to home,” said the New York Times.

Hearth bread at Brutø

The New York Times said one dish at Denver’s Brutø was one of the best across the whole country.

That dish is the hearth bread. The bread is freshly baked and made from Colorado grain that is milled nearby. The Times said the personal-size boules are popped into an oak-fired oven for a minute and a half before being handed across the counter to the customer.

The bread is dotted with char and is served with a rotating pairing, like house-made achiote butter or mole blanco sauce.

Brutø is located at 1801 Blake St. next to Dairy Block in LoDo. According to its website, the restaurant offers the rare opportunity for diners to watch every step of their culinary process.

“We encourage interaction at every moment and believe that food is meant to be unabashedly enjoyed, delighted in, and savored,” said Brutø.

Aside from being picked as making one of the country’s best dishes by The Times, Brutø earned a Michelin star this year.

The Michelin Guide finally came to Colorado in 2023 and awarded the coveted Michelin star to five restaurants.

Brutø also earned a Michelin Green Star. A green star highlights sustainable restaurants with a knack for fresh-tasting food and care for the environment.

If you want to try out the dishes that make Brutø so unique, you can book a reservation on the restaurant’s website.