Denver restarts street sweeping and vehicle registration enforcement

DENVER (KDVR) — The city and county of Denver said Thursday it’s restarting street sweeping and vehicle registration enforcement.

Street sweeping season runs from April through November. Information on street sweeping is indicated by the red and white signs posted on city and neighborhood streets.

Residents can sign up for text notifications to remind them of upcoming street sweeping. Register to your address on Denver’s website to receive alerts.

On April 1, the city and county of Denver said it restarted vehicle registration enforcement.

A spokesperson for Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said the State of Colorado signaled to motor vehicle offices that it will be resuming timely processing of requests for new, standard (green and white) license plates by the end of March, clearing its backlog of work. With that in mind, a spokesperson said vehicle registration enforcement will resume in Denver.