Denver residents react to mayor’s mask requirement

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver’s stay-at-home order is not expected to be extended past May 8, but Mayor Michael Hancock announced today that the city will likely require masks in public starting next week.

Hancock tweeted this morning, “It takes some getting used to, but if you must leave your home, wear your mask.”

In a virtual town hall meeting, Hancock said, “For a while, it’s going to be part of our culture. I know you guys are a lot like me, when we are out in public and see people not wearing masks, you’re kind of alarmed because people are seemingly not getting the fact that you can protect me if you wear a mask. I can protect you if I wear a mask.”

He said fines for repeatedly violating this order could be up to $999, but he said the goal is not to make it a crime.

“It will be a civil citation,” Hancock said. “Our goal is compliance, not making this a crime. This is about warning people and hopefully people will comply.”

Reaction on our Facebook page was quick and overwhelmingly against the requirement:

Stacy Gibson writes: “Not staying home. And will not be wearing a mask.”

Shirley Harris writes: “Do they know how hard it is to keep a mask on a kid’s face? Its like pulling teeth from a horse.”

Norma Beasley asks: “Are we going to go around policing and giving everyone fines for lowering their mask or who isn’t wearing it correctly?”

Gov. Polis has been encouraging people to wear masks in public for weeks to help slow the spread of COVID-19, even for people who have no symptoms.

Michele McKinney said, “It’s a precautionary measure to limit the spread of the coronavirus, I think we should all heed those orders.”

Casey Miller said, “We exercise here at Wash Park, and I think that would be kind of difficult, but I understand the reasons behind it. I get it.”

Aspen, Boulder and Glenwood Springs also require masks at businesses and in public places.