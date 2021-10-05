Here’s where Denver residents can compost their leaves this fall

The ideal time to winterize your lawn is when it stops growing in the fall while it is still green and the roots are still active.

DENVER (KDVR) — Fall is in full swing, and the leaves are starting to drop across the Mile High City. Denver is once again launching its LeafDrop Program that sustainably composts leaves.

The program is free and runs from Oct. 4 until Dec. 3. The leaves-turned-compost will be made available for residents to buy in the spring.

Weekday drop sites: Oct. 4 – Dec. 3

The following LeafDrop locations will be open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Cherry Creek Transfer Station – 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (enter on E. Jewell Ave.)

Havana Nursery – 10450 Smith Rd. (enter on Smith Road)

Central Platte Campus – 1271 W. Bayaud Ave.

Weekend drop sites: Oct. 30 – Nov. 14

The following LeafDrop locations will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

· Bruce Randolph High School – E. 40th Ave. and Steele St.

· Cherry Creek Transfer Station – 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (enter on E. Jewell Ave.)

· Kennedy High School – Newland St. and Brown Pl.

· Sloan’s Lake Park – 17th Ave. and Sheridan Blvd. (enter on W. 17th Ave.)

· Veterans Park – S. Vine St. and E. Iowa Ave.

Leaves must be brought in bags, unless dropping off at the Cherry Creek Transfer Station which accepts loose leaves. Paper bags are preferable, since they can be composted too.

Keep these things in mind when participating:

Please make sure to social distance and wear a face covering at drop-off locations.

Leaves cannot contain branches or other materials

Only bring leaves to drop-off sites during specified dates and times; dropping off leaves during other times is considered illegal dumping.

Pumpkins are also accepted for composting at drop-off locations

Never rake or blow leaves into the street; they could clog storm sewer inlets and Denver’s street sweepers.