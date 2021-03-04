Denver resident invents game during pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — Out of boredom from the COVID-19 lockdowns, a Denver resident invented a game to give people something to do. He trademarked the idea and is now selling it.

They say necessity is the mother of invention. In Errol Anderson’s Case, it was boredom. “There is not a lot of stuff to do,” Anderson said.

At a friend’s house, Anderson thought the guests needed something to do, to participate in, so he had an idea.

“I saw whatever options were there and thought, not exciting. I am going to think of something. And that is where it started, and I started jotting down my ideas,” Anderson said.

After weeks of brainstorming, drawings, trial and error, Anderson came up with a game he calls Popongo. So, what does Popongo mean? “Popongo does not mean anything,” Anderson said.

Anderson contacted his friend Keesh Panky, who happens to own Decibl, an architectural design and build firm where construction of Popongo now takes place.

“It has been on the market for eight weeks, roughly,” Anderson said.

Anderson was born in Jamaica, and the colors on the board are an homage to his home country.

Popongo is unique to Colorado, unique to Denver, and unique to Anderson. The game, now patented, is one of a kind.

And do not forget to yell “Popongo” when you score.

Maybe not that loud.