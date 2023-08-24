DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed a Denver resident has died from the West Nile virus bringing the total to 11 deaths this year.

On Thursday, DDPHE said a 71-year-old Denver resident died after being hospitalized with the virus.

“We are thinking of the family during this difficult time,” said Bob McDonald, DDPHE’s executive director and Denver’s Public Health administrator. “This mosquito season has been particularly bad in Colorado, and I urge everyone to take WNV seriously and take steps to protect yourself and your loved ones from mosquito bites.”

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has been tracking West Nile cases in the state since the beginning of mosquito season.

So far in 2023, 103 people have been affected and 11 have died from the virus. Of those 103 cases, 60 people have been hospitalized.

The first human death from the virus was reported on Aug. 4 in Weld County.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.”

DDPHE said the community can help fight against West Nile by following these precautions:

Stop mosquitoes from laying eggs in or near water on your property

Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents with DEET. When used as directed, EPA-registered insect repellents are proven safe and effective, even for pregnant and breastfeeding women

Avoid activity outdoors from dusk until dawn

When outdoors, wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants

Use mosquito repellent as well as candles, incense, and other means to deter mosquitos from your vicinity

Use screens on windows and doors. Repair holes in screens to keep mosquitoes outdoors

For more information on mosquito activity in Denver, call the Colorado Health Information Line at 877-462-2911.