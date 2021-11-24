Denver Rescue Mission serving Thanksgiving lunch, despite recent stabbing

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Rescue Mission will be going forward with their Thanksgiving events this season, despite the stabbing death of a staff member last weekend.

In the face of security concerns at the mission, the organization will be serving Thanksgiving meals to those in need. The meals will include turkey and gravy, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potato casserole, salad, and pie.

The event kicks off today starting at 11:30 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. at the Lawrence Street Community Center. Special guest volunteers include Senator John Hickenlooper, Mayor Michael Hancock, and Channel 7’s Anne Trujillo.