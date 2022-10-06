DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Rescue Mission is getting ready to face its busiest season and support is needed now more than ever to help those living on the streets.

Spokesperson Stephen Hinkel told FOX31 the goal is “to make sure people can get from any valley they might potentially be in to the highest peak that their potential has to offer.“

Mission workers and volunteers serve 15,000 turkeys to those in need each Thanksgiving. FOX31 spoke with area residents who say it is important to support programs that assist the homeless.

“Makes the area better for everybody. It gives more opportunities to these people. I don’t imagine they want to be sitting out there” said Chelsea, a mother visiting the River North Art District.

The Rescue Mission maintains a security team to keep the environment safe and help those who arrive needing assistance.

The Denver Police Department told FOX31 that regular patrols address and prevent any criminal activity in the area.

The District 6 Homeless Outreach Team routinely monitors violations of the Unauthorized Camping Ordinance and provides information about available assistance.