Denver Rescue Mission prepares for influx of people in need after eviction moratorium expired

DENVER (KDVR) — One local shelter is preparing ahead for a possible increase in requests for help after the eviction moratorium expired on Sunday.

“Denver Rescue Mission is one of the final stops that somebody would take,” Nicole Tschetter said.

If you’ve been evicted, she said, it can still be an option for you. Two strategies were employed in anticipation of more people needing their services.

“First was opening up the new 24/7 48th Avenue Center shelter,” Tschetter said.

Earlier this summer, she said, that shelter, which houses mainly single men, became a new resource for Denver Rescue Mission.

“It has the capacity for around 389 guests,” she said. “Not only does this space provide additional beds but it also has a team of case managers.”

The second strategy, she added was streamlining new cases. “The intake process that our mission does at the Lawrence Street Community Center,” she said.

She said if anyone needs help, like someone recently evicted from their home, they can have a case manager analyze what service best fits their situation.

“Is the shelter the best place for you? Is there a transitional program at Denver Rescue Mission or another one of the homeless service providers?” she said.

Tschetter strongly recommended anyone who’s been evicted in Denver look into services offered by the city.

Denver Rescue Mission does offer what it calls its “Star Transitional Program.” It is another service that can provide relief to anyone new to homelessness.

“Which is specifically for families, individuals and seniors who are struggling the makes ends meet and just need a little bit more guidance and a way to get back on their feet,” she said. “There is housing for them, access to case management in that program.”

The ultimate goal for these cases, she said, is to get them in a position to start helping themselves again.

“We also have our Family Rescue Ministry Program that focuses on giving families first month’s rent, last month’s rent and deposit,” she said.

Tschetter added that anyone new to homelessness could treat these services as a starting point.

She said Denver Rescue Mission collaborates with services and shelters in the area to broaden their services to families in need.