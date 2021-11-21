Denver Rescue Mission employee stabbed to death by ‘sheltered guest’

DENVER (KDVR) — An employee of the Denver Rescue Mission was stabbed to death outside the location by someone staying at the facility on Saturday night, the Denver Police Department told FOX31.

Police tweeted the stabbing in the 4600 block of E. 48th Avenue at 9:10 p.m. and said a male was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, police said the victim died and DPD was investigating the homicide. Police said no arrests had been made but confirmed the suspect is a “sheltered guest.”

The Denver Department of Housing Stability provided this statement to FOX31 regarding the incident:

The Denver Department of Housing Stability (HOST) is deeply saddened and stand ready to support our provider partners at Denver Rescue Mission after the tragic death of a staff member outside of the 4600 E. 48th Ave. men’s shelter last night. Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and colleagues – in this shelter and others – who are grappling with the aftermath of this senseless violence and the loss of a loved one.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.