Denver replacing 8th Avenue bridge over South Platte River

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is planning to build a new 8th Ave. bridge over the South Platte River, beginning this year.

The current 8th Ave. bridge — between Zuni St. and Federal Blvd. — is 92-years-old, last refurbished in the 1960s.

Map of 8th Ave. bridge reconstruction. Credit: City of Denver

The replacement bridge will be wider, boasting a second eastbound lane and 10 feet wide sidewalks for pedestrians and bicyclists. The 8th Ave. bridge will be fully closed starting Sept. 27, lasting through May of 2022.

In the mean time, motorists are encouraged to use the 6th Ave. bridge to travel east and west in that area. Those needing access to businesses along 8th Ave. can travel through Zuni St., W. 13th Ave., Decatur St., and W. 10th Ave.

For more information on the reconstruction of the 8th Ave. bridge, visit DOTI’s 8th Ave. bridge web page.