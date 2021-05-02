Denver reopening some rec centers, programs this week

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Parks and Recreation Department will start a phased reopening of its facilities on Monday.

“We are excited to get reconnected with the communities that we serve,” James Salinas, Denver’s director of recreation said.

Three city recreation centers will reopen next week for fitness purposes, including:

Officials say facilities will not open up at full capacity, and reservations (made either online or in person) will be required.

“It’s basically going to be to open our doors and allow the public to start coming back in and exercising again,” Salinas said.

Several city programs will also start back up on Monday.

By June 7, many outdoor pools and more recreation centers are planned to reopen.

