DENVER (KDVR) — The Mile High City remains one of the most expensive places to rent a home in Colorado.

Those on a fixed-income and single-person households are more likely to feel the effects of sudden rent hikes.

Because of this, at age 75 artist Jimi Bernath said he must leave his home of more than two decades.

“I have until a week from tomorrow to vacate,” Bernath said, explaining that the property has been sold.

“I’ve cooked hundreds, if not thousands of meals on this stove in the last 20 years. I don’t know what they’ll do with it, but I hope somebody gets as much use out of it as I have” he said.

Bernath, who survives on social security payments, had been charged $450 each month to live in a cottage on the property. He is now experiencing a form of sticker shock as he searches for a new rental home.

“Over a thousand for just a studio, I see stuff on Craigslist every day, I see stuff for 300, then I see it was 300 dollars a week, not 300 dollars a month,” he said.

Bernath told FOX31 that he understands that inflation is to be expected over the years, but feels many residents, even those who pay much more rent, are being priced out of their homes.

“Developers, you know they do their business and I think they’ve hurt the lower-income people,” he said.

The average rent in Denver is $1,577 for a studio, $1,747 for a one-bedroom, $2,258 for a two-bedroom and $3,029 for a three-bedroom unit, according to four rental search websites.

Bernath’s friends put together a GoFundMe to help with his expenses since he will now need to move to a town outside of the metro area in order to afford a place to live.

“I have a wealth of friends,” he said.

Bernath said he hopes everyone struggling will have a place to call home.

“It breaks my heart just to go downtown and see the homeless encampments. I don’t know, I don’t have any answers,” he said.

FOX31 found the metro area’s least expensive listing for renting a one-bedroom apartment in Arvada, which was slightly more than $1,300.