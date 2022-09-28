DENVER (KDVR) — New rental data was released from Apartment List and Zumper on Wednesday, and it shows that rent is decreasing in the Denver metro area.

Rent is also decreasing across the country.

“The national median rent decreased by 0.2% in September, the first monthly decline since last December. In fact, rents are down this month in 69 of the nation’s 100 largest cities, albeit modestly,” Apartment List analyst said.

Apartment List

Analysts at Apartment List said rent declined by 0.2% over the last month. However, analysts also said prices are still 4% higher than they were during this time last year.

Credit: Apartment List

Zumper

The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment decreased by 1% to $1,699, and the average rent for a 2-bedroom apartment decreased by 5% to $2,280, Zumper said.

Here is a look at the average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment over the last year in Denver, according to analysts at Zumper:

September 2022: $1,703

$1,703 August 2022: $1,719

$1,719 July 2022: $1,766

$1,766 June 2022: $1,748

$1,748 May: 2022 : $1,741

: $1,741 April 2022: $1,754

$1,754 March 2022: $1,743

$1,743 February 2022: $1,710

$1,710 January 2022: $1,687

$1,687 December 2021: $1,676

$1,676 November 2021: $1,691

$1,691 October 2021: $1,706

$1,706 September 2021: $1,656

There are currently 1,242 1-bedroom apartments available in the Denver metro area, according to Zumper.